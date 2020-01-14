Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan to grace the muhurath of 'Bumper'

The film, directed by Hari Santhosh and produced by Suprith, will go on the floor in February.

Sandalwood Actor Darshan.

By Express News Service

A grand festive launch will be held for Dhanveerah-starrer Bumper, with Challenging Star Darshan as the chief guest at the muhurath, on January 15, on the occasion of Sankranthi. An official announcement about the project was made on the actor’s birthday on September 8.

The film, directed by Hari Santhosh and produced by Suprith, will go on the floor in February. The team is currently in the process of finalising the cast and crew. Among the first persons to come on board is music director Ajaneesh B Loknath. 

The composer, who has just given a hit album for Avane Srimannarayana, starring Rakshit Shetty, will now be getting associated with Bumper. This is the first time the music director is teaming up with director Hari Santhosh. This will be the second project for Suprith, whose first production venture was Bharaate, as well as for Dhanveerah, who made his acting debut with Suni’s directorial, Bazaar.

