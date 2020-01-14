Tom and Jerry brings Nischith and Chaitra Rao together 

By Express News Service

Yet another talent has emerged from the KGF team. Raaghav Vinay Shivagange, who was part of the dialogue writing crew for Chapter 1 of the film, has now turned an independent director with Tom and Jerry. The debutant director, who has kept in mind the title of the popular cartoon series to name his film, has come up with a subject based on friendship.

According to him, Tom and Jerry is going to be a life-centric film. “How unlike poles attract each other is the underlying story of Tom and Jerry. Two contrasting people who stay together in every way form the theme of this youthful story,” says the director, who has brought in Nischith and Chaitra Rao as the lead pair.



The former, who made his debut with the critically-acclaimed film, Gantu Moote, directed by Roopa Rao, is all set to play the lead in Tom and Jerry, and has got a complete image makeover for the role. Chaitra Rao is known for her teleserial, Jodi Hakki, and made a transition to the silver screen with the yet-to-be-released Mayabazar, directed by Radhakrishna Reddy and made under the banner of PRK Production.

Both of them are currently doing workshops and rehearsals, before they face the camera. With the makers unveiling the first look of the lead actors, the film’s muhurath has been fixed for January 15 to coincide with the occasion of Sankranti. The movie will start rolling from February 3.



It will be made under the banner of RidhiSiddhi Films. The technical crew consists of music composer Mathews Manu, and Sanketh, who had assisted Bhuvan Gowda in KGF Chapter 1, as the cinematographer. Suraj will handle the editing, while Arjun Raj will choreograph the stunts.



The director, who is coming up with a blend of humour and emotions, plans to include five songs, along with 3-bit songs. The film also stars Tara, Jai Jagadish, Rangayana Raghu, Kaddipudi Chandru, Padmaja Rao, Gunakshekar, and Prakash Tumbinadu, among others.

The film marks the directorial debut of dialogue writer-turned-director Raaghav Vinay Shivagange; muhurath will be held on January 15, and shooting will start on February 3.