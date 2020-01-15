Home Entertainment Kannada

Rashmika Mandanna starts dubbing for 'Pogaru'

Pogaru is the fifth film in Kannada for Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Kirik Party.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna has been kept busy with a lot of things over the last few months. The actor recently came back from Europe after a long shooting stint for her Telugu film, Bheeshma, in which she is paired opposite Nithin. Without taking even a day’s break, she then dived into making promotional rounds for her latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu. And now, Rashmika is in Bengaluru for Pogaru.

The actor, who is teaming up with Dhruva Sarja for an action-packed mass entertainer, will be at the recording studio for the next couple of days, dubbing her portions for the film directed by Nanda Kishore.

Pogaru is the fifth film in Kannada for Rashmika, who rose to fame with Kirik Party. She is playing the role of a professor in this, and is getting associated with the Action Prince and the director for the first time.

The film is produced by BK Gangadhar, and Dhruva Sarja and a few other actors have already finished dubbing. The team is left with shooting the song sequences, which are expected to be completed in February. The film brings together an interesting star cast, including Raghavendra Rajkumar, Dhananjay, Ravi Shankar, and Mayuri, among others.

The makers have also managed to bring in international bodybuilders and athletes like Morgan Aste, Kai Greene, John Lucas and Jo Linder for a mega action climax sequence, and they will be seen in a face-off with Dhurva Sarja. The dialogue trailer of Pogaru has earlier made a lot of buzz.

The bilingual film to be released in Kannada and Telugu has music by V Harikrishna while Vijay Milton is handling the camerawork.

