Darshan seen in iconic Hanuman look in 'Roberrt'

The costumes for the look of Hanuman have been designed by Nagaraj in Chennai, and the makeup was done by Darshan’s personal makeup artist, Honne Gowdru.

A still from 'Roberrt'

By Express News Service

The second-look motion poster of 'Roberrt', which stars Darshan, was revealed on the auspicious day of Sankranti, and fans were not only surprised but also went crazy upon seeing the Challenging Star in the get-up of Hanuman. This look of Darshan is in contrast to his earlier appearance as Roberrt. As Hanuman, the actor is seen accompanied by a child artiste sitting on his lap and holding a bow and arrow, who represents Rama. A sketch poster, which had similar details, was revealed by director Tharun kishore Sudhir before the film went on the floor, and it created a trend on social media. Darshan’s look also reminds one of Bollywood actor Dara Singh, whose role as Hanuman in Bajarangbali (1976) made him popular.  

The costumes for the look of Hanuman have been designed by Nagaraj in Chennai, and the makeup was done by Darshan’s personal makeup artist, Honne Gowdru. “Darshan also worked on his physique to get the look of Hanuman,” says Tharun.

“Like character of Roberrt, the sequences of Darshan as Hanuman form a major portion of the film,” adds the director, revealing some interesting things about the duration. “One could see a lot of dedication and devotion while shooting the episode for 15-18 days, which was done in a closed set-up created in Bengaluru. More importantly, Darshan did not eat non-vegetarian food while shooting these particular portions. It was also followed by the crew, which comprised almost 1,000 members,” he adds, pointing out that the sketches, looks and motion poster revealed till date are all part of the story. “The posters or the looks are included in the sequences, and everything is in the script. There are no false hints,” he asserts.
Roberrt is produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.

Its dialogues have been written by Chandramouli and K L Rajasekhar. The film’s technical crew includes music director Arjun Janya and cinematographer Sudhakarr S Raj. The star cast comprises Asha Bhat, who is making her Kannada debut, along with Jagapati Babu as the antagonist, and Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro in other pivotal roles.

