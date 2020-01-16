Home Entertainment Kannada

South actress Rashmika Mandanna’s house in Virajpet raided by I-T 

They are currently verifying documents at the actress’ house. She is said to be outside the state shooting for a film.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has come under the Income Tax department scanner as the actress’ house in Virajpet is being raided by the I-T officials. 10 I-T officials arrived in a taxi from Bengaluru at 7.30 am on Thursday, to conduct the raid.

They are currently verifying documents at the actress’ house. She is said to be outside the state shooting for a film. Rashmika’s father Mandanna is a coffee grower and owner of Serenity Hall in Virajpet.

While Rashmika gained popularity through her debut film ‘Kirik Party’ in Kannada, she has also acted in over ten films in Telugu and Kannada. 

