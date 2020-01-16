Home Entertainment Kannada

SP Balasubrahmanyam lends voice to special song in Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Mayabazar'

Debutant director Radhakrishna Reddy seems to have everything going for him with Mayabazar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Debutant director Radhakrishna Reddy seems to have everything going for him with Mayabazar. The film, made under the banner of PRK Productions, is the second production venture of Puneeth Rajkumar, after Kavaludaari. It also has the Power Star doing a cameo and appearing in a song. This track has become special for the film as well as the actor himself. Reason: the song has been sung by none other than legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. This is the first time the singer has sung a track in Puneeth Rajkumar’s career, and the entire team of Mayabazar is excited with the development.

It is said to be a retro and a quirky number. Moreover, director Yogaraj Bhat, who is equally popular as a lyricist, has penned the lyrics, which go like Nimmagu gothu nammagu gothu kaala endo kulagetooyithu. The music has been composed by Midhun Mukundan, and is said to be a catchy tune. According to the team, SPB, who was happy to sing a song for Puneeth Rajkumar, has not just sung the track, but actually performed it. This is going to be the first lyrical video from Mayabazar to be revealed on Friday. The comic thriller coming from Radhakrishna Reddy stars Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Sudharani and Chaitra Rao. The film’s cinematography is by Abhishek Kasargod. The makers of Mayabazar are waiting for the clearance certificate from the censor board and are looking at a February release.

