'Exclusivity is synonymous with director Nagathihalli', says Manvitha Kamath

That’s how RJ-turned-actress describes the director’s work, adding that it was a great opportunity to be associated with him for India v/s England

Published: 18th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film India v/s England.

By Express News Service

RJ-turned-actress Manvitha Kamath’s film career started on a good note with Suri’s Kendasampige, and she followed it with Tagaru and a few other films. The actor now gets ready with her seventh outing — India v/s England — which gives her an opportunity to work with a veteran director like Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. For Manvitha, who has got to work with two well-known directors, both Suri and Nagathihalli are like two sides of the same coin.

Manvitha Kamath

“Both of them have different ways of explaining the story, especially about love,” she says, adding that exclusivity is synonymous with Nagathihalli. “In his 30-year career, he has done 15 films. I have watched 12 of those, right from his Undu Hoda Kondu Hoda, and most of them have been hits.

As a viewer from Mangaluru, I still remember bunking school and watching his film, Amrithadhare, repeatedly, and that has been one of my favourites. I always believe in doing films which have some kind of exclusivity. That way, both of us are on the same page,” she says. 

While the director has often mentioned that India v/s England will remind the audience of his previous film, America America, Manvitha does not wish to compare it with his previous classics. “India v/s England will make a mark, especially among the family viewers. The audience for his films is a class apart, and this film will definitely reach them,” says Manvitha.

The film brought more than a couple of first-time opportunities for the actor. “Firstly, India v/s England took me to London for the first time where I shot for 45 days. Then, I got to work with director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. I also got to share screen pace with the lead hero, Vasishta Simha, for the first time. It might sound cliched, but it was a dream come true for me to work with Anant Nag. I always wanted to be part of a film in which he is playing a major role, and it was a golden opportunity. Though I have a couple of scenes with Sumalatha, off-screen, I got to spend some good time with her,” she says. 

Throwing light on India v/s England, she says, “I would describe it as ‘discovering an untruth’. There are many historical events which we are not aware of. The film is based on a journey, and the audience will definitely travel with us. It is going to be a roller coaster experience,” says Manvitha, adding, “With the whole world witnessing environmental crisis, India v/s England promotes love, peace, and harmony.”

