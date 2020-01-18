Upendra to unveil Salaga teaser on Duniya Vijay’s birthday 

By Express News Service

The launch of Salaga teaser on Duniya Vijay’s birthday (January 20) makes it all the more special for the actor-director, as he will have none other than Upendra launching it. The Real Star, who is said to be taking part in the birthday celebrations, will be unveiling the teaser at midnight on January 20.

This is producer KP Sreekanth’s second venture after Tagaru, and the film has been creating a lot of pre-release buzz. With Sanjana Anand paired opposite the actor, the big-budget action entertainer shows Dhananjay as a cop, along with Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty.



The music of Salaga is scored by Charan Raj, and the audio was recently launched by Shivarajkumar amid much fanfare. The film is in the post-production stage, and the makers are looking to release it on February 23.