Dhananjay camps in Lucknow for 'Daali'

Apart from Daali, Dhananjay has in his kitty Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is now getting ready for release.

Published: 20th January 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:48 AM

'Daali' team

'Daali' team

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who is currently shooting for Daali, has made a temporary camp in Lucknow. The team started the shooting in the ‘city of nawabs’ last week, and they will be covering a major chunk of portions for the next 23 days.

The film, directed by Prabhu Srinivas, features Dhananjay in the titular role, which has been derived from the popular character Daali, which he played in the blockbuster film, Tagaru. Joining the lead hero is model-turned-actor Bhavya Trika, who is making her Kannada film debut. The film also features Rachita Ram as the female lead, who is said to be taking part in the Bengaluru schedule. 

Apart from Daali, Dhananjay has in his kitty Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is now getting ready for release. The actor is also looking forward to the release of Salaga, in which he shares screen space with actor-director Vijay.

Dhananjay’s other films in line are Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja. He is currently juggling between shooting for Badava Rascal, his maiden production venture, and Daali.  

Baburaj to be seen as antagonist in Daali Daali also has actor Baburaj Jacob on board, who will be seen in a face-off with Dhananjay.

The writer, actor, director, and producer has made his mark in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, and has also seen been as a villain in the Hindi film, Hulchul. He will now make his Kannada film debut with Daali, and is participating in the shooting being held in Lucknow.   

The film, produced by Yogesh Narayan, has music by Anoop Seelin while lyrics for the tracks have been written by Jayant Kaikini and Nagendra Prasad. Srinivas Devamasam is handling the cinematography. 

