Sonu Gowda plays an inspiring character in 'Godhra'

By Express News Service

Godhra, which has taken a long time in the making, recently made news with its trailer. Directed by Nandeesh, the film stars Sathish Ninasam and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

The latest information that has come to light is that the political drama will also feature Sonu Gowda in a pivotal role.

According to the director, the actor, who was previously seen with Sathish Ninasam in Chambal, plays an inspiring character in Godhra, along with Achyuth Kumar.

The shooting of the film has been completed except for the hero’s introduction song sequence, which is planned to be filmed in the first week of February. Nandeesh, who has previously worked with Jacob Verghese, is now making his directorial debut.

Interestingly, the film has three music composers -- Judah Sandy, Tony Joseph and Naveen Sajju, with KP from Chennai doing the background score. The cast of Godhra also includes Vasishta Simha and Raksha Somashekar.

