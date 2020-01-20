Sumanth Shailendra-starrer 'Govinda Govinda' is halfway through shooting

By Express News Service

Sumanth Shailendra’s upcoming film, Govinda Govinda, which marks the directorial debut of Tilak, is now halfway through the shooting process. The story of the love thriller is inspired by the Telugu flick, Brochevarevarura.

The team has completed 45 days of the shooting schedule, for which they filmed in Bijapur, Madhugiri and Bengaluru. They are now left with 20 days of shooting. The film is produced by Shailendra Babu and Ravi Ra Garini, and stars Kavitha Gowda opposite the actor.

It also features Bhavana and Rupesh Shetty. The latter has worked in a Tulu film, Girgit, which did well at the box office, successfully running for 150 days.

Meanwhile, the team is gearing up to shoot the song sequences, and the makers are in talks with Raju Sundaram to choreograph a special song, for which the production house is keen to bring down Norah Fatehi.

However, the final call is yet to be taken. Hiten is scoring the music for Govinda Govinda, while Chandrashekar is handling the camera.