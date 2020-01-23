Deepti Sati in talks for Vihan's legacy

By Express News Service

Panchatantra hero Vihan is currently shooting for Legacy, which marks the directorial debut of M Subhash Chandra. The latter has worked as an associate for Muniratna Kurukshetra, and this is his first independent outing.



The film went on the floor on January 17, and the team has shot a few portions. They are now planning to start the next schedule on February 5.



Meanwhile, the makers, who are in the process of finalising the heroine, are in talks with Deepti Sati.

The actor has established herself in Malayalam cinema, followed with Tamil and Marathi films, and made her Kannada film debut with Nikhil Kumar’s Jaguar. She has also signed her second project, Raja Marthanda, directed by Ramanarayan.

The Legacy director and the actor have had a round of discussions, and if things work out, this will be her third film in Kannada.



It is being produced by GreatHouse Pictures, and while the complete cast is yet to be finalised, the technical crew is in place. Legacy will have music composed by Suresh Rahj and editing by Sunil LSR, while Sundar P will handle the camerawork. Shiva-Prem will be choreographing the action scenes.