25-year-old tune composed by Raghu Dixit finds place in Krishna’s 'Love Mocktail'

Raghu Dixit has hit the right tones for Krishna’s directorial debut, Love Mocktail. The musician and singer has composed five songs and one promotional number for the album. However, one special track -- a soulful number, KannaHaniyondu Kannalle thoogi, yeke Heegondu baara edheyolage -- has become exceptional. The tune used for this song, which he has also sung, was composed 25 years ago, and has finally got a place in Love Mocktail.

“This was one of the first tunes I composed when I started playing the guitar, and started my musical journey,” says Raghu Dixit. “I never had the opportunity to use this tune. In fact, I had proposed the compositions to a couple of filmmakers, but we could not blend it with the album. They say everything has a time, and this is one example. The situation and this particular song in Love Mocktail go extremely well, so much so that the track will ring in people’s minds even after they exit the theatre,” he adds.

Raghu’s music has many admirers, and he is looking forward to having a sensational hit. He is associated with seven films, which he says will be out this year. “I start with Love Mocktail, followed with Ninna Sanihake, and Orchestra, for which I am a part producer, and Garuda among other films. People will get to hear my music for the next seven months,” says Raghu.

Love Mocktail is jointly produced by director Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who also play the lead roles. It is set to hit theatres on January 31. The cast also includes Amrutha Iyengar, as one of the heroines, along with Rachana Inder and Abhilash.