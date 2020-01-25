Home Entertainment Kannada

25-year-old tune composed by Raghu Dixit finds place in Krishna’s 'Love Mocktail'

The music is being used for an emotional number, Kannahaniyondu, written by Raghavendra Kamath and sung by Raghu Dixit

Published: 25th January 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and Raghu Dixit

Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and Raghu Dixit

By Express News Service

Raghu Dixit has hit the right tones for Krishna’s directorial debut, Love Mocktail. The musician and singer has composed five songs and one promotional number for the album. However, one special track -- a soulful number, KannaHaniyondu Kannalle thoogi, yeke Heegondu baara edheyolage -- has become exceptional. The tune used for this song, which he has also sung, was composed 25 years ago, and has finally got a place in Love Mocktail. 

“This was one of the first tunes I composed when I started playing the guitar, and started my musical journey,” says Raghu Dixit. “I never had the opportunity to use this tune. In fact, I had proposed the compositions to a couple of filmmakers, but we could not blend it with the album. They say everything has a time, and this is one example. The situation and this particular song in Love Mocktail go extremely well, so much so that the track will ring in people’s minds even after they exit the theatre,” he adds. 

Raghu’s music has many admirers, and he is looking forward to having a sensational hit. He is associated with seven films, which he says will be out this year. “I start with Love Mocktail, followed with Ninna Sanihake, and Orchestra, for which I am a part producer, and Garuda among other films. People will get to hear my music for the next seven months,” says Raghu. 

Love Mocktail is jointly produced by director Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who also play the lead roles. It is set to hit theatres on January 31. The cast also includes Amrutha Iyengar, as one of the heroines, along with Rachana Inder and Abhilash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Milana Nagaraj Raghu Dixit Love Mocktail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
Video
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp