Aditi Prabhudeva to play lead role in 'Old Monk'

By Express News Service

Old Monk, the next film coming from actor-director MG Srinivas, will star Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead. The title refers to ‘old sanyasi’, and the romantic drama, revolving around a typical bachelor, will feature the actor in a traditional, girl-next-door avatar. Both Srinivas and Aditi have previously worked in Dayal Padmanabhan’s directorial, Ranganayaki-Vol 1- Virginity. This film will now have them sharing the screen space again. However, Aditi will be working under Srinivas’ direction for the first time.

The RJ-turned-director, whose maiden venture was Topiwala starring Upendra later played a lead role and directed two films, Srinivas Kalyana and Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni. Old Monk will be his fourth project. Meanwhile, Srinivas is working on finalising the rest of the cast, which he is selecting through the various auditions he conducted across Karnataka. In all likelihood, the shooting of Old Monk will be started in February. Aditi will also be seen in Vijayaprasad’s Totapuri, the shooting of which is currently in progress. The Brahmachari heroine has also completed shooting for Champion.