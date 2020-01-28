‘I worked hard to learn Kannada’

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It all started quite mystically as I never planned on taking up acting,” says actor Krystyna Devina Lason, who has been making waves on small screen with her Kannada soap opera Billi Hendthi.

According to Lason, it was a huge risk for her to join the small screen at the beginning of her career. But the story of Billi Hendthi was quite relatable to her so it turned out to be quite easy.

“The story of the show revolves around a Polish-origin girl who got married into an orthodox Kannadiga household. Coming from a mixed origin, I found the struggles with cultural barriers quite relatable,” says Lason, whose show is aired on TV and Hotstar, six days a week.

It can be easily assumed that language could have been a huge constraint for this actor but she says it was a good exercise for her. “Yes, the language part was difficult since I had to deliver my dialogues in Kannada. The girl I portray is trying really hard to fit into the family. I worked hard in learning the language and the project turned out to be life-changing for me,” says Lason, who had very limited time to learn the language.

Although her stint in the Kannada entertainment industry has been short, she is already in awe of Sandalwood. “There are several actors I have come across. Even if they come from a humble background, they still managed to climb the chart order. One such actor is Yash; it is his hard work that speaks,” she says, adding, “These are the kind of people from whom I take inspiration, because they never let their fame and success take over humility.”

Currently, Lason is based in Mumbai and travels to Bengaluru for her shoot but the tight schedule didn’t stop her from exploring the picturesque locations of Karnataka like Mysuru, Jog falls, etc. More than the weather, she loves the local food, she says.

After the success of Billi Hendthi, Lason has been approached for a few projects, but acting was never her first option. Lason always wanted to work for a travel show or make documentaries. After completing a course in Media and Journalism at Harvard University, she returned to India in 2017 and worked with various media houses as a news producer and anchor in Mumbai and Delhi. But destiny had different plans for her. Right now, she is leaning towards working in movies and web series, with content that makes positive social impact on viewers.