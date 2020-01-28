'Madagaja' muhurath fixed for February 20

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sriimurali, who was last seen in Bharaate, has taken time to start his next project, Madagaja. It will finally take off on February 20, the date fixed by the makers for the muhurath. The shooting for the film, which brings together the actor, director Mahesh Kumar and producer Umapathy S Gowda, will begin on February 21 on the day of Shivarathri. The first schedule is likely to begin in Varanasi. The project has already been creating a lot of hype with just its title and posters.

Mahesh, who made his debut with Ayogya, is teaming up with Sriimurali for his second outing. The team is ready with the script, and is currently on a recce to finalise a few of the locations. Sriimurali is said to be getting an image makeover for the film, and preparing himself to don the role. As reported by CE earlier, the actor will play the role of an NRI in Madagaja. The film is said to be an action-packed commercial and family entertainer. Except for Vidya Sriimurali, who will be designing the actor’s costumes, the makers are yet to divulge other names the crew and cast, including the female lead.