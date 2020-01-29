Major action sequence filmed for Upendra’s 'Kabza'

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru to complete a hectic first schedule of his Upendra-starrer big canvas, Kabza, on January 29. The shooting of the period drama, which is said to be a fresh take on the underworld, started with a major action block sequence choreographed by stunt master Ravi Varma. Eight sets, designed by art director Shivakumar, were erected at Minvera Mills for this particular episode.

The fight sequences featured 25 gunmen and sharpshooters along with a big load of old weapons handpicked from Mumbai, all of which cost the producer about Rs 20 lakh per day. The film, made under the Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner, will see Upendra in the role of an underworld don. It will be made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. The makers are planning to bring in seven villains from different languages -- Jagapti Babu, Atul Kulkarni, Pradeep Rawat, Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Jaiprakash Reddy and Pradeep Rawat. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur, while Arjun Shetty is handling the cinematography.

R Chandru is also coming up with another setup, which will take a month’s time. Meanwhile, Upendra will join the sets of Buddhivantha 2, directed by Jayaram, followed with director Om Prakash Rao’s Ravi Candra. The Real Star will also start shooting for director Shashank’s yet-to-be-titled project, which is set to go on the floor in February.