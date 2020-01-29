Home Entertainment Kannada

Major action sequence filmed for Upendra’s 'Kabza'

R Chandru is also coming up with another setup, which will take a month’s time.

Published: 29th January 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kabza

A still from Kabza

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru to complete a hectic first schedule of his Upendra-starrer big canvas, Kabza, on January 29. The shooting of the period drama, which is said to be a fresh take on the underworld, started with a major action block sequence choreographed by stunt master Ravi Varma. Eight sets, designed by art director Shivakumar, were erected at Minvera Mills for this particular episode.

The fight sequences featured 25 gunmen and sharpshooters along with a big load of old weapons handpicked from Mumbai, all of which cost the producer about Rs 20 lakh per day. The film, made under the Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments banner, will see Upendra in the role of an underworld don. It will be made in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. The makers are planning to bring in seven villains from different languages -- Jagapti Babu, Atul Kulkarni, Pradeep Rawat, Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Jaiprakash Reddy and Pradeep Rawat. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur, while Arjun Shetty is handling the cinematography.

R Chandru is also coming up with another setup, which will take a month’s time. Meanwhile, Upendra will join the sets of Buddhivantha 2, directed by Jayaram, followed with director Om Prakash Rao’s Ravi Candra. The Real Star will also start shooting for director Shashank’s yet-to-be-titled project, which is set to go on the floor in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Director R Chandru Upendra Kabza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
Video
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp