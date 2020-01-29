Home Entertainment Kannada

Will April see a big box office clash?

While Darshan’s Roberrt and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa are scheduled to be out in April, the makers of Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 are also planning to release it the same month

Published: 29th January 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sandalwood is expected to witness a summer rush, and April is grabbing all the headlines, with a handful of big films arriving in the same month. Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa', directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is scheduled to hit theatres in April, although the makers are yet to finalise on the release date. Meanwhile, April 9, the Good Friday weekend, has been chosen as the release date for Darshan-starrer 'Robberrt', directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

Now, the latest to join the list will be Sudeep’s 'Kotigobba 3'. The commercial entertainer marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik, and the team is planning to release it on April 10, which just gives a day’s gap between the two films. If the producers of these two films stick to the plan, Sandalwood will witness one of the biggest box office clashes -- between Darshan and Sudeep. An official announcement has, however, not been made regarding the release dates of these two films, and will be done only after the films get the censor board certificate. The shooting of both the films has been completed, and the team is busy with the post-production work.

Roberrt, produced by Umapathy S Gowda, stars Asha Bhat as the female lead, along with an ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, Aishwarya Prasad, and others. The film was shot during a 108-day schedule. It has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.

On the other hand, Kotigobba 3, which has a story penned by Sudeep himself, is produced by Surappa Babu, and features Madonna Sebastian, who is making her Kannada debut, along with Aftab Shivdasani. The film has Arjun Janya as the music composer and Shekar Chandru as the DOP. It also features Shraddha Das, Ravishankar, and Tabla Nani in prominent roles.

Yuvarathnaa, made under Hombale Films, stars Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Triveni in pivotal roles. It has music scored by S Thaman, and cinematography by Venkat Anguraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Yuvarathnaa Darshan Robberrt Sudeep Kotigobba 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
Video
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp