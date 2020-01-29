Will April see a big box office clash?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sandalwood is expected to witness a summer rush, and April is grabbing all the headlines, with a handful of big films arriving in the same month. Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa', directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is scheduled to hit theatres in April, although the makers are yet to finalise on the release date. Meanwhile, April 9, the Good Friday weekend, has been chosen as the release date for Darshan-starrer 'Robberrt', directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

Now, the latest to join the list will be Sudeep’s 'Kotigobba 3'. The commercial entertainer marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik, and the team is planning to release it on April 10, which just gives a day’s gap between the two films. If the producers of these two films stick to the plan, Sandalwood will witness one of the biggest box office clashes -- between Darshan and Sudeep. An official announcement has, however, not been made regarding the release dates of these two films, and will be done only after the films get the censor board certificate. The shooting of both the films has been completed, and the team is busy with the post-production work.

Roberrt, produced by Umapathy S Gowda, stars Asha Bhat as the female lead, along with an ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, Aishwarya Prasad, and others. The film was shot during a 108-day schedule. It has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.

On the other hand, Kotigobba 3, which has a story penned by Sudeep himself, is produced by Surappa Babu, and features Madonna Sebastian, who is making her Kannada debut, along with Aftab Shivdasani. The film has Arjun Janya as the music composer and Shekar Chandru as the DOP. It also features Shraddha Das, Ravishankar, and Tabla Nani in prominent roles.

Yuvarathnaa, made under Hombale Films, stars Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Diganth, Sonu Gowda and Triveni in pivotal roles. It has music scored by S Thaman, and cinematography by Venkat Anguraj.