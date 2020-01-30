'Mufti' director Narthan revives project with Yash

By Express News Service

Yash’s complete focus has been on his upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, the shooting of which has entered the last leg. Meanwhile, there have been speculations surrounding his next project, particularly who might be next in line to direct the Rocking Star.

The actor has been getting a lot of attention from various filmmakers across different regions. It was earlier speculated that Yash would star in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana. There was also a recent announcement, made on Yash’s birthday, about a Kirataka sequel, directed by Anil Kumar. The latest name doing the rounds in Gandhinagar is that of Mufti-director Narthan.

Narthan, who had earlier discussed a storyline with Yash, is said to be in contention too. The actor and director, who have known each other for a long time, are in talks for collaborating on a project. However, for Narthan, it will be a major challenge to flesh out a script to suit Yash, who now has pan-Indian appeal after the stupendous success of KGF Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Narthan, who made his directorial debut with the Shivanna-Sriimurali-starrer Mufti, is working on the film’s Tamil remake, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik. He is also teaming up once again with Shivarajkumar for a Mufti spinoff titled Bhairathi Ranagal. This will mark the 125th film of Shivanna and will be made under the actor’s home banner, Sri Muthu Productions. However, it will go on floors only after the actor gets done with Bhajarangi 2, followed by the Ravi Arasu project, and a yet-to-be-decided project, which will be his 124th film. aIf all goes as planned, Narthan, who is working on the script for Yash, will complete the KGF actor’s project before directing Shivanna in Bhairathi Ranagal.