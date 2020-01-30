Spandana replaces Sreeleela in 'Let’s Breakup'

By Express News Service

A clash of dates has led to Sreeleela’s exit from 'Let’s Breakup', and she will be replaced by Sanjana Doss, who has got a new screen name — Spandana. The reason behind the rechristening is that the Kannada film industry already has a handful of actors named Sanjana.

The actor is making her debut with Manasmitha, and has already completed the shoot. She is sharing screen space with hero Vihan for the first time. The newcomer in town has signed her second film. Spandana, whose looks are compared with Alia Bhatt’s, has studied acting in Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Tent Cinema, and is following it up with another course at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai.

Spandana has replaced Sreeleela, since the latter is currently taking studies as her priority and is also committed to another project. The makers, who are planning to start the shooting in May, auditioned Spandana and felt that she was the right fit for the romantic drama, which will have elements of emotions, pain and heartbreak. This is going to be a big launch for her, to be working with the production house, Jayanna Combines. This is a love story coming from the production house after Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and they are planning to unveil the first look poster on Valentine’s Day. Let’s Breakup has music composed by Vineeth Raj Menon.

