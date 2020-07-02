The script is what got me in: Ragini Chandran on choosing 'Law'

By Express News Service

Ragini Chandran is currently looking forward to her upcoming movie Law, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 17. It is an intriguing crime-thriller that follows the journey of Nandini who takes a stand for justice.



On why she chose Law as her debut movie and she says, “It’s definitely the script, because doing movies is not something I had planned, it was definitely not in the pipeline. But the script is what got me interested, especially when the director Raghu Samarth narrated the script.”

The actress further emphasised that when she came across the character’s background and the story that revolves around it, she found it impactful. “I didn’t see myself doing a romantic film as my debut so I thought this movie is great first choice.”



Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth, the legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as the lead alongside Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others.

The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law is Sandalwood’s first film to get a digital release. The film has been created under Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and will launch on July 17, on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries.