Fans can send me birthday wishes from their homes: Actor Shivanna

Shivarajkumar’s birthday falls on July 12, and fans of the Century Star have already started the celebrations. However, with the ongoing pandemic, the actor wants to keep a low profile. “This year, my birthday celebrations will be of a different kind,” says Shivanna who expressed his disappointment of not meeting his fans due to the pandemic. “First comes health, because that’s wealth to them, and their family. I have a special responsibility when it comes to my fans, and their well being. So, I have decided to go with a low profile celebration, and away from my house. I have also requested them through a video message, that this situation has led us to maintain social distancing.

They should not take any kind of initiative in coming and meeting me. I have urged them to send me wishes sitting right in their homes,” says Shivanna, adding, “I have already received a lot of gifts from fans, including a special song. Their affection towards cannot be gauged and priceless. Equal gratitude for the love and affection I get from industry people. At this moment, it’s only prayers from my end, that everybody’s life should come back to normal,” he says.

However, fans have a lot to cheer on Hattrick hero’s birthday with the release of first-look posters and teasers of his upcoming films scheduled on July 12.To begin with, the teaser of Bhajarangi 2, which is directed by A Harsha and produced by Jayanna Films, is expected to be released. In addition, the poster of Ravi Arasu’s RDX, bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, will also be released on July 12.

Shivanna’s next film, which will mark Lakki Gopal’s directorial debut to be produced by Mylari M, is set to be announced on the Hattrick hero’s birthday. Apart from the Century Star’s 125th film, Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, which will be bankrolled under the actor’s production house Sri Muthu Productions, Shivanna will also be associated with Telugu director Ram Dulipudi in a film that features him as a military officer.

Shivanna has also given the green signal to a couple of more films, one of which will be directed by Vijay Milton, and will see Shivanna share screenspace with Dhananjay. “After I complete the pending portions of Bhajarangi 2, I will start shooting for RDX, and the rest follows,” says Shivanna, who has chartered his schedule of the projects, he is going to go with.Going by the list of projects he has signed, it is obvious that Shivanna is surely one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. “I am missing the film shoots, and being on the sets,” express the Bhajarangi hero, who is also thinking about the current situation of the entertainment industry, and their families who are relying on jobs in this field. “Survival is the main key, and from my end, we are trying our best to help them,” says Shivanna, who plans to hold a meeting sometime during the third week of July, and get into a plan of action and work out measures towards reviving the entertainment industry.

“Pandemic is something, which has decided to stay for a little longer, but it is something, which we should not fear about, and we have to face it. Work should go on, as it is a question of survival for a lot of people. However, from our end, we should take precautionary steps,” he says. Shivanna, while not shooting, has kept himself busy at the gym, where he spends a couple of hours in the morning and almost an hour and a half in the evening. “This is the time we should all stay fit. I am also glued to webseries. My wife Geetha makes sure that she spreads the best food for me to relish right from Upma, to pizza, burger, cake, everything homemade, and all of it doesn’t allow me to venture out of my house,” he signs off.