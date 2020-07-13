Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bhajarangi 2 has been made on a big scale', says excited Shivarajkumar

A sequel to the 2013 Kannada film 'Bhajarangi', the film also stars Bhavana, Shruti, Loki and Cheluvaraj. and is directed by A Harsha.

Published: 13th July 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is excited about "Bhajarangi 2", and says the film has been made on a big scale. The teaser of the Kannada film "Bhajarangi 2" was released on Sunday on the birthday of Shivarajkumar. It is a sequel to the Kannada film "Bhajarangi" which was released in 2013.

"As 'Bhajarangi' was a big success, We thought of making this film on a big scale and did our best, never did we think that it would go viral all over the country like this. This is one of the best gifts I have gotten for my birthday. Getting an amazing response from many film industries. I thank everyone for the great response," Shivarajkumar said.

The makers are pleasantly surprised and say that they will confirm about the pan India release after the theatres open up. They have also been getting many calls from other film industries and distributors to negotiate rights for the dubbed release. Directed by A. Harsha, the film also stars Bhavana, Shruti, Loki and Cheluvaraj.

