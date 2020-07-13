Home Entertainment Kannada

Mayuraa Raghavendra’s 'Kannad Gothilla' to be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi

Former RJ Mayuraa Raghavendra’s directorial debut, Kannad Gothilla, which has received good response on Amazon Prime, will now be dubbed and released in four other languages.

Published: 13th July 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kannad gothilla poster

Kannad gothilla poster

By Express News Service

Former RJ Mayuraa Raghavendra’s directorial debut, Kannad Gothilla, which has received good response on Amazon Prime, will now be dubbed and released in four other languages. “The film witnessed positive reviews on streaming platform. After this success, Sanjay Lalwani Productions has bought the dubbing rights for the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi,” says the director.

Mayuraa Raghavendra

The thriller has been produced by RamaRathana Productions owned by Kumara Kanteerava and stars Hariprriya in the lead role, along with Sudha Rani and Sihi Kahi Chandri in prominent roles. “I least expected that a subject like the one I have explored in Kannad Gothilla can be dubbed in any other language, and I was quite surprised when the production house felt that the story had the potential to be told in other languages too.

They have taken the rights for theatrical as well as OTT release, and it is for them to see which platform they want to go with. However, I am glad that this first film of mine will reach out to many audiences,” says Mayur.aa The film’s music was composed by Nakul Abhyankar while Giridhar Diwan worked as the DOP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kannad Gothilla Mayuraa Raghavendra Hariprriya Kumara Kanteerava
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
Video
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp