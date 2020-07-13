Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar’s new film with Ram Dhulipudi gets officially launched 

Production No 1, Ram Dhulipudi’s directorial venture starring Shivarajkumar, took off with a script pooja on the actor’s birthday. The team also revealed the first-look poster on the occasion.

Kudipudi Vijaykumar, Ram Dhulipudi, Shivarajkumar and Narala Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

Production No 1, Ram Dhulipudi’s directorial venture starring Shivarajkumar, took off with a script pooja on the actor’s birthday. The team also revealed the first-look poster on the occasion. Presented by Balasreeram Studios, the film is a love action-drama and features Shivarajkumar as an army officer.

The project, which has been tentatively titled Production No 1, will be the first one for the director, who had earlier worked in films produced by Dil Raju. The film will be produced by Swathi Vanapalli, Srikanth Dhulipudi and Narala Srinivas Reddy, and co-produced by Kudupudi Vijaykumar.

The makers are in the process of finalising the star cast, and have brought on board music director Sricharan Pakala and cinematographer Ravi Kumar Sana.

