‘Blind’ing lights

By Express News Service

Nepotism, ‘blind items’ and star discrimination... the world of glitz and glamour is making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms on the subject which has been present in every generation but has always been swept under the carpet. While the debate trickled down to Sandalwood, actors from the industry state that nepotism does exist but it doesn’t shadow the fact that there are individuals in the industry who are equally supportive.

Shraddha Srinath

Sandalwood hero Rakshit Shetty, who has been a part of the industry for many years, points out that while ‘blind items’ are not quite popular in Sandalwood, gossip definitely does the rounds. “However, gossip is something that nobody can control. Thinking of what is written and breaking your head over it is not the solution. There are crores of people out there, and everybody thinks in a different way. I believe in letting it go. People who love me, love me for my work,” he says.

Giving a practical side to the debate, Shetty says the Kannada film industry isn’t close to Bollywood, and it is unfair to compare the two which are culturally different. “I cannot comment about Bollywood, because I have not been there. But here, I have never felt like an outsider,”says the engineer-turned-actor.

Critics bashing one’s work has also been a point of concern for the star.

He adds, “In the beginning, I would feel bad. But time has led me to think that everybody has a view, it depends on how people understand cinema. I am of the opinion that people expect the kind of films they have watched growing up, and if they see something different, they tend to make comparisons, and reviews are based on that.”

Agrees actor Shraddha Srinath, who has worked in both industries. “I have not heard or seen any blind items. It is hardly a culture in the south Indian film industry. There is nepotism, and it is we who encourage it. I don’t know about camps and pulling down actors. I don’t think it is present in the south. The struggle is only to find a good break and to pick good roles thereafter,” says Srinath.

Director K M Chaitanya asserts that when it comes to critics in Sandalwood, they aren’t spiteful and don’t bash an artiste’s career. “There is no personal axe to grind against any one. Even if they do, it’s not seen in their writing. We know for a fact that many reviewers can’t stand certain actors and directors and vice-versa. But it has remained cordial, and this is how it should be. I feel both the filmmakers and critics are aware of the market problems, and the size of the industry in comparison to Bollywood. We should not destroy it. They know you can condemn a film, criticise it but they are also aware that you can’t bash it so bad, that people have to wash their hands off Kananda cinema. In fact, a lot of reviewers are more generous than they should be,” says the director.

(With inputs from Monika Monalisa)