‘This look of Darshan from Roberrt will create a frenzy’

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who has made sure to release the posters and updates on festive occasions, says, “The poster is filled with vibrant colour and positivity.

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The latest poster from Roberrt, featuring Darshan, was released on Monday, which was also producer S Umapathy’s birthday. Already having gone viral, Darshan’s look comes with a lot of glitz in the background. The poster sees the Challenging Star sporting his signature style, along with a hanging microphone, cigar, and a mechanical guitar. The look has been trending ever since the release of the poster.
Unlike the  previous posters of Roberrt, which portrayed some kind of intense action, we wanted to bring out that happy moment through this poster.” Although the director did not wish to reveal many details, he mentioned that this look of Darshan comes at a situation which  will create a fan frenzy moment, and will be acknowledged with loud whistles.”  “The costume was custom-made by our technicians. This makes it all the more special,” he adds.

Roberrt was initially slated to release on April 9, this year, however, had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Since then, the makers have not fixed any release date. The film colloborates, the actor, director and producer  for the first time, which features Darshan in two shades. Roberrt also marks the debut of Asha Bhat in Kannada. The ensemble cast comprises Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna and Dharamanna Kadur appearing in prominent roles. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Raj is the director of photography.

