Dhananjay and Rachita Ram join hands for film?

Rachita Ram confirmed that she is in talks with the makers of Pushpaka Vimana for a project. Reports are also rife that Dhananjay will also be part of the S Ravindranath’s directorial to be producer under the banner, Vikhyath Chitra.

The director and producer, who have felt that the two fit the respective characters are in talks to bring the Dimple Queen and Daali of Tagaru fame together on silver screen. While this project will be the second collaboration for Rachita, this will be the first time that Dhananjay is teaming up with the director and producer. In an earlier interview, Rachita mentioned that the team has come up with good content, and a character she has never played before,.

This has created a curiosity about the subject and the roles that have caught the attention of the two actors. Meanwhile, both Dhananjay and Rachita will be seen together in Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming venture produced by Yogesh Narayan. Dhananjay has shot a chunk of his portion which was done in Lucknow before the lockdown. Rachita is yet to participate in the shoot. If all goes well, this will be the second project for the two actors. However, a confirmation will be made when they get an official announcement from the production end.

While Rachita has films -- 100, Ek Love Ya-- lined up for release, the actor, who has completed shooting for her Telugu debut, Super Machi, will juggle between various projects -- April, Lilly, and Veeram. Dhananjay too, is also one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood at the moment, and has a handful of films in the pipeline. The actor is awaiting the release of Salaga, in which he shares screen space with actor-director Vijay.

Dhananjay’s other upcoming films are the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru which stars Dhruva Sarja. He is currently juggling shooting for Badava Rascal, his maiden production venture, and Daali. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to play the role of MP Jayaraj, a biopic on the first underworld don. He will also be sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar in director Vijay Milton’s upcoming venture, which is slated to go on floors in 2021.