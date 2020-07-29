Home Entertainment Kannada

Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday

'KGF: Chapter 2' will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema. He will be reportedly seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Marking senior actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday, makers of his upcoming action-thriller 'KGF Chapter 2' on Wednesday unveiled his character poster from the film.

Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster that features him in a dark, fierce avatar and he also thanked the makers for the "birthday gift."

"It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you prashanthneel, karthik_krg, thenameisyash, vkiragandur, Deepak, Lithika, Pradeep & the entire team of KGF," he wrote in the caption.

"Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!KGFChapter2 AdheeraFirstLook," he added.

'KGF: Chapter 2' will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema. He will be reportedly seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The film is set to release on October 23.

