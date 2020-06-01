Rishab Shetty to portray underworld don Amar Alva

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The lockdown seems to have worked in favour of Rishab Shetty, who has used this time to chalk out his career plans towards direction as well as acting.

Even as the director is gearing up to kickstart shooting for Rudraprayag, he is also set to play a lead role, portraying underworld don Amar Alva.

According to sources, this untitled film is set during the 1980-90s. Rishab is currently working on the script along with his associate Nitesh, who is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Amar Alva was known for his charming yet daring personality in the Mangaluru underworld. His name was mostly heard in mafia circle along with likes of Muthappa Rai, M P Jayaraj and Oil Kumar. Amar Alva was shot dead in the year 1992. Rishab, as a director has been trying to bring in a touch of versatility in his subjects, with Ricky, Kirik Party, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai and upcoming Rudraprayag starring Anant Nag.

As an actor, he began as a lead hero, playing the role of detective Diwakar in the crime thriller, Bell Bottom directed by Jayathirtha. . The film had a successful run at the box office and is getting a remake in a few other languages as well. Harikathe alla Giri Kathe, directed by Giri Krishna, will also see him as a part of the comedy-drama.

However, the challenge of playing an underworld don is a fresh attempt. While the production details of the project are yet to be revealed, the film will go on floors in 2021, and only after Rishab completes his current commitments with Rudraprayag, Harikathe alla Giri kathe and Bell Bottom 2. The film on Amar Alva raises curiosity about how Rishab will handle a subject, which needs him to flaunt machetes and guns.