Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to portray underworld don Amar Alva

 The project marks the directorial debut of Nitesh, who has worked as an associate with the actor-director; the team is working on the script and the film will go on floors in 2021

Published: 01st June 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The lockdown seems to have worked in favour of Rishab Shetty, who has used this time to chalk out his career plans towards direction as well as acting.

Even as the director is gearing up to kickstart shooting for Rudraprayag, he is also set to  play a lead role, portraying underworld don Amar Alva.

According to sources, this untitled film is set during the 1980-90s. Rishab is currently working on the script along with his associate Nitesh, who is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Amar Alva was known for his charming yet daring personality in the Mangaluru underworld. His name was mostly heard in mafia circle along with likes of  Muthappa Rai, M P Jayaraj and Oil Kumar. Amar Alva was shot dead in the year 1992. Rishab, as a director has been trying to bring in a touch of versatility in his subjects, with Ricky, Kirik Party, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai and upcoming  Rudraprayag starring Anant Nag.

As an actor, he began as a lead hero, playing the role of  detective Diwakar in the crime thriller, Bell Bottom directed by Jayathirtha. . The film had a successful run at the box  office and is getting a remake in a few other languages as well. Harikathe alla Giri Kathe, directed by Giri Krishna, will also see him as a part of the comedy-drama. 

However, the challenge of playing an underworld don is a fresh attempt. While the production details of the project are yet to be revealed, the film will go on floors in 2021, and only after Rishab completes his current commitments with Rudraprayag, Harikathe alla Giri kathe and Bell Bottom 2. The film on Amar Alva raises curiosity about how Rishab will handle a subject, which needs him to flaunt machetes and guns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Amar Alva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Video
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp