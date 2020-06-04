Karabuu song from 'Pogaru'  to get Telugu version

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru is making the right kind of noise, with Karabuu song becoming a sensation with over 31 million views. The makers are now getting ready with the Telugu version. The commercial entertainer is going to be a bilingual in Kannada and Telugu, and the team hopes that the energetic track featuring the Action Prince and Rashmika Mandanna will strike the right chord among the Tollywood audience as well.

While the Kannada version has been sung by music director, Chandan Shetty, who has also written the lyrics, the Telugu version has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

The latter has written the lyrics for more than 125 films in Telugu. The track has been sung by Anurag Singh, who is known for his recent track, Ramuloo Ramulaa, from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song will be unveiled by the Pogaru team in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Pogaru team, led by director Nanda Kishore and producer BK Gangadhar, has completed the post-production work and is left with two songs to complete before they are ready with the film’ release. Along with the Action Prince and Rashmika, the cast also comprises Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap.

Pogaru has V Harikrishna and Chandan Shetty composing the background score. Vijay Milton is handling the camera. Pogaru will also have another attraction -- bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder will appear in the climax sequences.