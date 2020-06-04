Now in the making, 1992 Once Upon a Time in Mangalore

By Express News Service

The underworld seems to have a become an interesting subject for filmmakers. While R Chandru’s Kabza, starring Upendra, portrays the life of a gangster, Rishab Shetty has also been in the news for playing the don, Amar Alva, in a film to be made by debutant director Nitesh. Now, yet another film based on Amar Alva is in the making.

Ajith Jayaraj

Producer Lokesh Shetty, who had earlier initiated a project on Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, has pushed the project to a later date and is all set to take up a subject around the yesteryear gangster. Lokesh Shetty, who is making the film under the banner of Lemon Grass Studios, has penned the story and is doubling as the director as well. Lokesh Shetty tells CE that he had planned a film on Amar Alva two years ago, and was waiting for everything to fall in place.

“I had registered the title, 1992, with the Karnataka Film Chamber, with the tag line, Once Upon a Time in Mangalore. It will be based on true incidents,” says the producer-director, who is planning to make a bilingual in Kannada and Hindi. “We have finalised MP Jayaraj’s son, Ajith Jayaraj, to play the role of Amar Alva, along with Sushant Pujari and Tumul Balyan as part of the cast.

We are in the process of zeroing in on the rest of the actors, and look forward to starting the shoot as soon as possible,” he says. On the technical front, 1992 will have music composed by AT Ravish, while cinematography will be handled by Sapan Narula.