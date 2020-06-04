Home Entertainment Kannada

Now in the making, 1992 Once Upon a Time in Mangalore

Ajith Jayaraj will play gangster Amar Alva in Lokesh Shetty’s directorial venture, which will also be produced by him

Published: 04th June 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rakshit Shetty

By Express News Service

The underworld seems to have a become an interesting subject for filmmakers. While R Chandru’s Kabza, starring Upendra, portrays the life of a gangster, Rishab Shetty has also been in the news for playing the don, Amar Alva, in a film to be made by debutant director Nitesh. Now, yet another film based on Amar Alva is in the making.

Ajith Jayaraj

Producer Lokesh Shetty, who had earlier initiated a project on Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, has pushed the project to a later date and is all set to take up a subject around the yesteryear gangster. Lokesh Shetty, who is making the film under the banner of Lemon Grass Studios, has penned the story and is doubling as the director as well. Lokesh Shetty tells CE that he had planned a film on Amar Alva two years ago, and was waiting for everything to fall in place.

“I had registered the title, 1992, with the Karnataka Film Chamber, with the tag line, Once Upon a Time in Mangalore. It will be based on true incidents,” says the producer-director, who is planning to make a bilingual in Kannada and Hindi. “We have finalised MP Jayaraj’s son, Ajith Jayaraj, to play the role of Amar Alva, along with Sushant Pujari and Tumul Balyan as part of the cast.

We are in the process of zeroing in on the rest of the actors, and look forward to starting the shoot as soon as possible,” he says. On the technical front, 1992 will have music composed by AT Ravish, while cinematography will be handled by Sapan Narula.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar Alva Kabza Upendra Rishab Shetty Once Upon a Time in Mangalore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
40,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
Video
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp