Special video from team 777 Charlie  for Rakshit Shetty’s birthday 

By Express News Service

Kiranraj, who is associated with Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie is coming up with a special video, to be unveiled on the actor’s birthday, which he celebrates on June 6. The debutant director aims to give an introduction to Rakshit’s characterisation, and a glimpse of Charlie through this upcoming video.

A still from 777 Charlie

777 Charlie, presented by Pushkar Films is jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and G S Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. After Avane Srimannarayana, this will be another film for Rakshit Shetty which looks to make a pan-India appeal as 777 Charlie (made in Kannada) will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film will also feature Raj B Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri and is left with 30 day schedule of shooting, including the climax sequences. In the meantime, the director is now completing the post-production for the portions which have been shot. 777 Charlie has music by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Aravind Kashyap and editing by Prateek Shetty.

Apart from this, the makers of Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, are coming up with the poster. The film, brings together director Hemanth M Rao, producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and Rakshit Shetty for the second time after Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. This project which Rakshit plans to commence with has music director, Charan Raj and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy onboard.