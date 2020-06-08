Chiranjeevi Sarja: Gone too soon

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The Sandalwood fraternity was in a state of shock on Sunday with the news of the sudden demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Speaking to CE, the late actor’s colleagues and friends react to the unfortunate news

"Then and now...we r still the same...what say guys?” This was a caption posted by Chiranjeevi Sarja on June 6 for a picture along with his brother, Dhruva Sarja and Surha. This was yesterday. And today, the actor suffered a massive heart attack and passed away. Known as Chiru, he comes from a family of well known filmmakers.

The grandson of the late veteran Shakti Prasad, and the nephew of Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi married Meghana Raj, daughter of Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai, in May 2018, after courting her for 10 years.

The duo set many #couplegoals especially during the lockdown when they made the most of their time together. They often posted pictures of indulging in indoor activities and cooking together.

According to actor-politician Tara, Meghana is four months pregnant, and the duo was waiting for the right time to announce the good news. She made this announcement at the hospital where Sarja breathed his last.

Prajwal Devaraj, actor

Our friendship goes back to the time we used to attend Imran Sardhariya’s dance class, which was over a decade ago. Since he was older by 4 to 5 years, he would pamper me so much. I became part of the group, and we were like family.

He was very healthy, so this is shocking. We would work out in the same gym, and Chiru would advise me that I was very sweet, which does not work out in the industry. I would joke that his advice was like Krishna, and I was Arjuna. Pannaga had even planned a film for both of us, which he wanted to title Krishna-Arjuna.

Pannaga had even written the story and narrated to me. Recently, I had taken mutton chops for Meghana, and Chiru pulled my leg that I had never done this for him. I miss my friend.

KM Chaitanya, director

It was in the year Aa Dinagalu released that I was offered an ad film for a company. Chiru was just entering cinema, and that’s when I was first introduced to him.

After that I didn’t get a chance to work with him. When I was doing Aatagara, Yogi [Dwarakish] asked whether we could read the script to Chiru. Knowing the actor was popular as an action-hero, I doubted whether Aatagara’s subject would suit him, since this was more of a thriller.

I remember going to Chiru, and narrating the story at 12 am, which went on till 3 am. Chiru had many questions and then agreed to do the project. That’s how he became part of Aatagara. When we were shooting, he would rehearse the scenes with me every day. Extremely professional while facing the camera, he was a troublemaker off screen. Out of the four films, we shot three films outside Bengaluru. It’s then that we became like family.

Yogi Dwarakish, director

I worked with Chiranjeevi in Aatagara, and Amma I Love You. I fondly remember him as the ‘best boy’. He was my blue-eyed boy, and more than a brother to me. I am not able to digest the fact that he is no more. He never complained. Last week he called me, and suggested that I do a film. This is truly shocking.

Sumalatha Ambarwsh, actor, politician

Our families have a long-standing relationship. He was too young to pass on. It’s painful to know that he is no more. He was so fond of Ambareesh, and would address him as Ambi mama. It’s hard to face this circumstance. Chiru had a bright future, it’s unfortunate and unexpected. We can’t predict each one’s fate.