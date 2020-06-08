'Will be missed': Prithiviraj, Khushbu, others pour in tribute for Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja
The untimely death of the 39-year-old actor left not only the Kannada film fraternity shocked but also entire southern film industry.
Published: 08th June 2020 12:09 PM | Last Updated: 08th June 2020 12:30 PM | A+A A-
The Sandalwood was in a state of shock on Sunday with the news of the sudden demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020
Tributes poured in from many actors for the talented actor.
Absolutely shocked by the untimely demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja Great talent, fine human being. Gone too young, you will be missed.— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 7, 2020
Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020
Chiranjeevi Sarja, son of Vijay Kumar and Ammanni, was born into a family of popular film personalities.
ಚಿರು ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣದಿಂದ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಘಾಸಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಧಿ ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಕ್ರೂರ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ತಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಮೇಘನ ಹಾಗು ಸರ್ಜಾ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. May the soul R.I.P pic.twitter.com/irCJomgSFE— Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) June 7, 2020
Chiranjeevi made his debut with ‘Vaayuputra’. He worked in films 22 films including ‘Chiru’, ‘Dandam Dashagunam’, ‘Kempe Gowda’, ‘Varadanayaka’, ‘Aatagara’, ‘Singhaa’ and ‘Khakhi’. He was last seen on the silver screen in the film ‘Shivarajuna’.