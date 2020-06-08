Home Entertainment Kannada

'Will be missed': Prithiviraj, Khushbu, others pour in tribute for Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja

The untimely death of the 39-year-old actor left not only the Kannada film fraternity shocked but also  entire southern film industry. 

actor Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. (Photo | Twitter)

The Sandalwood was in a state of shock on Sunday with the news of the sudden demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Tributes poured in from many actors for the talented actor. 

Chiranjeevi Sarja, son of Vijay Kumar and Ammanni, was born into a family of popular film personalities. 

Chiranjeevi made his debut with ‘Vaayuputra’. He worked in films 22 films including ‘Chiru’, ‘Dandam Dashagunam’, ‘Kempe Gowda’, ‘Varadanayaka’, ‘Aatagara’, ‘Singhaa’ and ‘Khakhi’. He was last seen on the silver screen in the film ‘Shivarajuna’.

