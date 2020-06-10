Shreyas Manju in talks with director Nagashekar for 'Q'

By Express News Service

As Shreyas Manju looks forward to the release of Vishnu Priya, he is in the process of finalising his next projects. The actor is in talks with director Nagashekar for an action love drama. The director has come with Q as the title, and the tag line -- A Love Story of a Queen.



“I intend to work with the team that Nagashekar is coming with, including cinematographer Satya Hegde, music director Arjun Janya, stunt master Ravi Varma, choreographer Imran Sardhariya, and editor Deepu S Kumar.

The director has created a good story thread, and an action drama with characterisation that suits me well. We will be taking this project forward after speaking to my father (producer K Manju), with whom the director and I will be sitting with the screenplay,” says Shreyas.



The Paddehuli hero, who has seen Nagashekar’s work in Aramane, Sanju Weds Geetha, and Myna, says Nagashekar is a dreamer, and has a passion for creating unique subjects. “I am looking forward to collaborating with him for a good entertainer,” he says.

Q will be taken up by Nagashekar after he completes his current commitment with actor Krishna. The film, titled Srikrishna@gmail.com, is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj.



Shreyas has completed shooting for Vishnu Priya, which is now in the post-production stages. The film is bankrolled by K Manju, and directed by VK Prakash. It marks the debut of actor Priya Prakash Varrier in Kannada cinema. Based on a true incident, the film is set in the 1990s and has Gopi Sundar composing the music, while director Prakash has himself handled the cinematography.