Tagaru Daali bags another project

By Express News Service

The lockdown period doesn’t seem to have really stopped actors from signing new projects. Dhananjay, who has a handful of of films in his kitty, has bagged another project.

The actor will be collaborating with Gowri Entertainers, the production house that is currently bankrolling the debut film of Vikram Ravichandran, Trivikrama.

Confirming the news about his new venture, Dhananjay says he has known the producer for some time, and will be getting associated with him now for a project.

“I will be collaborating with producers Sommanna and Suresh for a film that will go on floors only in 2021, after I complete my current commitments. This is going to be made with a huge budget, and we are in the process of finalising the story. Also, who can wield the megaphone for this project is yet to be decided,” he says.

Dhananjay is currently dubbing for Badava Rascal, a debut production venture of the actor. Meanwhile, he is also focusing on his looks to play the role of Bengaluru don MP Jayaraj.

The film will be out in a two-part series. Shoonya will be directing the movie while the story and dialogues have been written by Agni Sridhar. Dhananjay is also a part of Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, being made by Hombale Films.

It will show him in a face-off with Puneeth Rajkumar. He will follow it with the Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore.

The actor will also be seen playing the lead in Daali, for which 25 percent of the shoot has been completed. Besides Kannada films, Dhananjay is in discussions for a Telugu film titled Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun.