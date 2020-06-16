Home Entertainment Kannada

Lights, Camera, Action! Karnataka government gives nod to resume film shooting

The production houses have to strictly adhere to a six-page list of 18 guidelines laid down by the government.

Published: 16th June 2020 09:20 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday gave permission to shoot movies, but with strict guidelines to be followed to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection.

Confirming this, Jairaj D R, President, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce said earlier a memorandum was submitted by Film Chamber to the government, requesting permission to shoot.

Accordingly, the Information Department along with Health Department came up with certain guidelines, which were further clarified with KFCC members before orders were released on Monday.

To begin, shooting is permitted only for those films which are currently in the last leg of shooting, with only 50 people allowed on the sets, Jairaj said. This could be further relaxed with the regular shooting process.

'KGF Chapter 2' (L) and 'Yuvarathnaa' have a few days of shoot remaining.

Other guidelines include maintaining health records of crew members. And in case of emergency like any one testing positive, the production house should take the responsibility of admitting them to a designated COVID hospital.

This apart, thermal screening, check on mild cough and fever, sanitisation of the sets, social distancing, avoiding handshakes, wearing masks, maintenance of makeup room and restrooms are included in the guidelines.

“Producers will be responsible for obtaining self-declaration forms. Child artistes till 10 years and senior actors are allowed to shoot after seeking medical clearance. Appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits should be worn by the make-up artist, and every tool should be disinfected after use, besides encouraging the artistes to bring in their own makeup kits,” Jairaj said.

“This will be passed on to all the departments of the film industry on Tuesday and we have been strictly asked to follow the health protocol.”

“Government is also considering reopening theatres, and they will soon take a call,” he said. Earlier, oral permission had been granted to allow TV soaps and post-production works of various movies, but now it has been permitted other fraternities as well, with the government passing orders on Monday.

