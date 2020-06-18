Team 'Bhajarangi 2' has a surprise in store for Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

The latest update about Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, is sure to bring cheer to fans of the Century Star. Director A Harsha, who is looking to make it special for the Hattrick hero’s birthday on July 12, is coming up with a visual video, which unveils the look of Shivanna in Bhajarangi 2.



“Instead of going with the regular trailer and teaser, I am working on a new concept. This will be over one-and-a-half minutes which will reveal the new avatar of Shivanna. I am sure this will excite his fans,” says Harsha.

Being a fan of Shivanna himself, Harsha wants to present something new. “The video will also explain to the audience how trendy the film looks, while not revealing a lot about the story,” he says.



Meanwhile, the film, which is pending with just 10 days of shoot, was awaiting permission from the government to resume shoot.



Now getting ready for the sets, Harsha says, “I am waiting for the technicians who had disbursed after the lockdown. As soon as they are back, things will fall in place and we will start shooting. We are expecting to do so in the next 15 days,” says Harsha, who is working on the post-production work.



“The songs are ready, and we will soon have them recorded by well-known singers,” says Harsha. Bhajarangi 2 will bring back the Tagaru combination of Shivanna and Bhavana, who have been paired opposite each other in this film made under Jayanna Films.



The technical crew includes Arjun Janya as the music director, J Swamy as the cinematographer and Deepu S Kumar as the editor.