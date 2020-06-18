Home Entertainment Kannada

Team 'Bhajarangi 2' has a surprise in store for Shivarajkumar

Meanwhile, the film, which is pending with just 10 days of shoot, was awaiting permission from the government to resume shoot.

Published: 18th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Bhajarangi 2

By Express News Service

The latest update about Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, is sure to bring cheer to fans of the Century Star. Director A Harsha, who is looking to make it special for the Hattrick hero’s birthday on July 12, is coming up with a visual video, which unveils the look of Shivanna in Bhajarangi 2.

“Instead of going with the regular trailer and teaser, I am working on a new concept. This will be over one-and-a-half minutes which will reveal the new avatar of Shivanna. I am sure this will excite his fans,” says Harsha.

Being a fan of Shivanna himself, Harsha wants to present something new. “The video will also explain to the audience how trendy the film looks, while not revealing a lot about the story,” he says.  

Meanwhile, the film, which is pending with just 10 days of shoot, was awaiting permission from the government to resume shoot.

Now getting ready for the sets, Harsha says, “I am waiting for the technicians who had disbursed after the lockdown. As soon as they are back, things will fall in place and we will start shooting. We are expecting to do so in the next 15 days,” says Harsha, who is working on the post-production work.

“The songs are ready, and we will soon have them recorded by well-known singers,” says Harsha. Bhajarangi 2 will bring back the Tagaru combination of Shivanna and Bhavana, who have been paired opposite each other in this film made under Jayanna Films.

The technical crew includes Arjun Janya as the music director, J Swamy as the cinematographer and Deepu S Kumar as the editor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandalwood Bhajarangi 2 Shivarajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
Video
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp