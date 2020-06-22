Home Entertainment Kannada

3 devi to begin shooting post coronavirus 'unlock'

The film is directed and produced by Ashwin Mathew, and 70 per cent of the shoot was already completed in Wayanad, while the remaining 30 percent will be done in Coorg.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

3 devi to begin shooting post unlock

3 devi to begin shooting post unlock

By Express News Service

Tridevi will be among the first movies from the Kannada film industry to get permission to resume shooting. Actor Shubha Poonja, who is also stepping in as the executive producer for the first time, is planning to head to Coorg this week to begin filming the remaining sequences. “Adhering to the guidelines and instructions, we have decided to go with a 12-member team at the most,” says Shubha.

The film is directed and produced by Ashwin Mathew, and 70 per cent of the shoot was already completed in Wayanad, while the remaining 30 percent will be done in Coorg. “It is an action thriller, and the crucial portions required us to shoot in a forest area, which is something we found in Wayanad. However, with the current situation, we can’t go to back to Kerala. So we chose Coorg,” says Shubha.

Tridevi is a three-heroine film, and along with Shubha also features Jyothsna Roa and Sandhya I in the lead roles. “Sandhya comes from a modelling background, while Jyothsna, who is Bharathi Vishnuvardhan’s sister’s daughter, has been into theatre. We spotted her and brought her on board, and Tridevi will mark her debut,” says Shubha, adding, “I have done films starring three heroines, starting with Moggina Manasu.

But they were usually films where the story ran on emotions. So when I was offered such a film again, I wanted to go with a different concept, and that’s when we decided to go with an action thriller.” As a producer, Shubha says she considers Tridevi her first baby. “I have taken the responsibility along with director-producer Ashwin Mathew for the entire process of filming. It is a learning process. If this film succeeds to an extent, it will certainly push me to turn into a full-time producer,” she says.  Tridevi, made under the banner of Altered Ego, has divided the technical crew between Bengaluru and Kerala. The film has cinematography by Kunjunni S Kumar while music has been composed by Fedel Ashok

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Sandalwood Kannada film industry Shubha Poonja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Video
World famous Ratha Yatra in Puri. (File | EPS)
No public participation in Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: Supreme Court
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19 Warrior: This differently-abled Class-6 schoolgirl in Karnataka is stitching masks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp