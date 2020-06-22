3 devi to begin shooting post coronavirus 'unlock'

By Express News Service

Tridevi will be among the first movies from the Kannada film industry to get permission to resume shooting. Actor Shubha Poonja, who is also stepping in as the executive producer for the first time, is planning to head to Coorg this week to begin filming the remaining sequences. “Adhering to the guidelines and instructions, we have decided to go with a 12-member team at the most,” says Shubha.

The film is directed and produced by Ashwin Mathew, and 70 per cent of the shoot was already completed in Wayanad, while the remaining 30 percent will be done in Coorg. “It is an action thriller, and the crucial portions required us to shoot in a forest area, which is something we found in Wayanad. However, with the current situation, we can’t go to back to Kerala. So we chose Coorg,” says Shubha.

Tridevi is a three-heroine film, and along with Shubha also features Jyothsna Roa and Sandhya I in the lead roles. “Sandhya comes from a modelling background, while Jyothsna, who is Bharathi Vishnuvardhan’s sister’s daughter, has been into theatre. We spotted her and brought her on board, and Tridevi will mark her debut,” says Shubha, adding, “I have done films starring three heroines, starting with Moggina Manasu.

But they were usually films where the story ran on emotions. So when I was offered such a film again, I wanted to go with a different concept, and that’s when we decided to go with an action thriller.” As a producer, Shubha says she considers Tridevi her first baby. “I have taken the responsibility along with director-producer Ashwin Mathew for the entire process of filming. It is a learning process. If this film succeeds to an extent, it will certainly push me to turn into a full-time producer,” she says. Tridevi, made under the banner of Altered Ego, has divided the technical crew between Bengaluru and Kerala. The film has cinematography by Kunjunni S Kumar while music has been composed by Fedel Ashok