Sheetal Shetty associates with Manjunath Gowda for 'Window Seat'

By Express News Service

In January when the shooting of Window Seat was completed, little did they realise that the post-production work would star only six months later.



Now, with things having opened up to a large extent, Sheetal Shetty made an official announcement on Saturday about her directorial debut and that they would be associating with KSK Showreel for Window Seat.

This announcement was made with the film’s poster, which is likely to be followed with the first look. The romantic-thriller, starring Nirup Bhandari in the lead, is produced by Phantom producer Manjunath Gowda, popularly known as Jack Manju.



In addition to direction, Sheetal has also written the story, which features Amrutha Iyengar and Sanjana Anand in the female leads. The film will also see Ravi Shankar in a prominent role. Actor Suraj and theatre artiste Lekha are also part of the cast.

The team also revealed the technical crew which include Arjun Janya composing the music. DOP Vignesh Raj is handling the camerawork while Ritwik will handle the editing.



“The shooting was completed in January, and we are now working on the music. The second half of editing is going on currently,” says Sheetal, who is looking to release the film at the right time.



“I am hoping that the pandemic dies down, and I am able to release my directorial debut in 2020,” she says.