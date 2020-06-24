Vidya Virsh makes her directorial debut with first single 'Banjaari'

Home Entertainment Kannada

The song Banjaari has been entirely shot in Goa and has been designed and conceptualised by Vidya, and aims to spread awareness and social message about having a rape-free India.

A still from 'Banjaari'.

By Express News Service

Vidya Virsh, who has appeared in Kannada films like Male, Ram Leela and Vasthu Prakara, and played a lead role in *121#, is now trying her hands on direction.

The actor is coming up with her first Hindi single, titled Banjaari. Hailing from a drama background, which she has inherited from her father and grandfather, she is happy to take forward the passion for direction, and she had her team motivating her.

The song has been sung by Shazad Ali, a contestant in Voice of India 2019. It has Indian TikTok star Faiz Baloch, who is popularly known for Team07, sharing screen space with Vidya Virsh, and features a guest appearance made by actor Vinay Chandar, among others.

Talking about her first-hand directorial experience, Vidya says, “Direction taught me time management, and handling people with different mindsets. Rather than facing difficulties, I some times landed up in a situation where I got into comical confusions and had a bit of fun. Being a Kannadiga, I also had to manage communication with my co-stars, out of which one understood only Hindi, while the rest of the artistes are foreign nationals,” she says.

The Banjaari song will be released by Bollywood singer Ramji Gulati on June 24 on YouTube.

