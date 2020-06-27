Dhruva Sarja to dub for Chiranjeevi Sarja’s character in 'Rajamarthanda'

By Express News Service

Brotherhood comes to the rescue of producers whose films were at different stages of post-production after the demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. The actor’s younger brother, Dhruva Sarja has decided to assist these producers by stepping in to dub for his elder brother.

Dhruva has agreed to dub for lyricist-turned-director, Ram Narayan’s upcoming film, Rajamarthanda. The actor has informed this to the film’s producer, Shivakumar. This has come as a relief to the Rajamarthanda team, who were only left with the shooting of a duet song sequence and the dubbing.



“I was informed by the producer about Dhruva Sarja lending support to Rajamarthanda,” says director Ram Narayan, who wants to start the dubbing process according to Dhruva’s convenience.

“I was also told by my producer that even Darshan Sir was willing to dub for the film. He had expressed this to the producer. He wanted to lend support to the film, out of his friendship, he had with Chiranjeevi Sarja.”



According to the director, Chiranjeevi was keen on dubbing for the film, because the dialogues were in Halegannada (old Kannada) language, and they were few scenes that had the actor narrating lengthy dialogues. “Dhruva Sarja will give complete justification to his brother’s character.

We wouldn’t have asked for better support, says the director. Meanwhile, Ranam, which is ready for release and Kshatriya, which has completed 70 per cent shoot will be the other two films of Chiranjeevi Sarja lined up for release.