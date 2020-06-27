How Shraddha Srinath is breaching new avenues

Home Entertainment Kannada

Shraddha says that she wanted to do Krishna and his Leela because such fun films have always been a rarity in Telugu.

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath (Photo | Facebook.com/ShraddhaSrinathOfficial)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shraddha Srinath’s social media handles are abuzz with compliments after her latest Telugu film, Krishna and his Leela got a direct-to-OTT release.

“Cinema, be it in whichever form, is something to look forward to. We are adapting to the times, which is in a way good for everyone. I also feel Krishna and his Leela has been watched more than it would have been, if it had got a theatrical release. Of course, I miss the thrills of the first-day theatre visits, but watching films on the streaming platforms has a charm of its own,” she says.

Shraddha says that she wanted to do Krishna and his Leela because such fun films have always been a rarity in Telugu.

“Despite being delayed for three years, it has already been dubbed as an OTT blockbuster. I guess people are thirsty for content,” she says. The actor is also awaiting the release of her Tamil film, Chakra, which is directed by debutant MS Anandan and also stars Vishal and Regina Cassandra.

The film’s trailer is all set to be released in four south Indian languages.

“I have not had a big release in a long time, and the trailer might bring some cheer to my fans, Getting to star in a big pan-south release is definitely a feather in my hat,” says Shraddha, adding that they haven’t taken a call on the film’s release as yet.

Otherwise, for Shraddha, it’s not a season with much work.

“Even though the government has given permission, I don’t think we are equipped to shoot in a way that is risk-free. We have no other option than to wait it out,” she says. Shraddha adds that she is finding new things to do every day in the lockdown. “This is my hibernation time. I am just relaxing, watching movies, and taking one day at a time.” 

