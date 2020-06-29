Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj will not be part of Guru Deshpande’s 'Thackeray'

According to Guru Deshpande, the film had to be postponed as the actors and producers and director himself were committed to other projects.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:09 AM

The Crazy Star, Ravichandran, will be portraying the pivotal role of Macbeth senior.

By Express News Service

Three years after its muhurath, director-producer Guru Deshpande’s 'Thackeray' is all set to go on floors this year. The ambitious project, an adaptation of the popular play Macbeth by Shakespeare, will be made with a change in the star cast.

Thackeray initially starred Prajwal Devaraj, but he will be replaced by another actor.

“The Thackery story, which I have been working on over the last three years, has been revived, and I have improvised a lot in the script. After going through the final draft, the producers and I felt that it required another hero, and we are looking for a new face,” says Guru Deshpande, whose film will have Crazy Star Ravichandran portraying the pivotal role of Macbeth senior.

The Paddehulli director had previously colloborated with Prajwal Devaraj for Gentleman, as producer, which was directed by Jadesh Kumar.  While the team is yet to officially announce the production details and are in search of a male lead, curiosity has developed about who will portray the character in the modern version of the play.

“The project is back. It is one of my most ambitious films, and we will soon reveal the lead hero and star cast,” says the director, adding, “In all likelihood, and depending on the pandemic situation, we plan to go on floors by mid-September.” 
 

