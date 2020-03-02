Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarjuna to be third release for Chiranjeevi Sarja this year

This apart, Shivararjuna comes with a host of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

This apart, Shivararjuna comes with a host of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana.

This apart, Shivararjuna comes with a host of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana.

By Express News Service

Shivarjuna will be the third film for Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2020. The actor started the year with Khaki, which came out in January. Next came Aadyaa, which was released in February.

The actor is now going to be seen in Shiva Tejas directorial, which is set to hit theatres on March 12. Its trailer was released recently and has been receiving positive response.

The film is produced by Shivarjuna, and the name, interestingly, is also the film’s title. Featuring Amrutha Iyengar and Akshata Srinivas as the female leads, the film also stars Kishore and Tara in pivotal roles.

This apart, Shivararjuna comes with a host of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana.

Music has been composed by Sadhu Kokila’s son, Surag Kokila, and lyrics have been written by Yogaraj Bhat, Kaviraj and Nagendra Prasad. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, actor-singer Meghana Raj, has rendered her voice to one of the songs, which is said to be a highlight of Shivarjuna.

The commercial family entertainer will be the fourth project of Shiva Tejas, who has previously helmed Male, Dhairyam and Loud Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Sarja Khaki Shivarjuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
Video
Fire fighters in the second day at a Chemical factory in Madhavaram on Sunday| Ashwin Prasath
Toxic fumes continue to rise from Chennai's Madhavaram warehouse
Opposition parties stage protest in Parliament House compound over Delhi violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp