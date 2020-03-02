Shivarjuna to be third release for Chiranjeevi Sarja this year

By Express News Service

Shivarjuna will be the third film for Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2020. The actor started the year with Khaki, which came out in January. Next came Aadyaa, which was released in February.



The actor is now going to be seen in Shiva Tejas directorial, which is set to hit theatres on March 12. Its trailer was released recently and has been receiving positive response.

The film is produced by Shivarjuna, and the name, interestingly, is also the film’s title. Featuring Amrutha Iyengar and Akshata Srinivas as the female leads, the film also stars Kishore and Tara in pivotal roles.



This apart, Shivararjuna comes with a host of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana.



Music has been composed by Sadhu Kokila’s son, Surag Kokila, and lyrics have been written by Yogaraj Bhat, Kaviraj and Nagendra Prasad. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, actor-singer Meghana Raj, has rendered her voice to one of the songs, which is said to be a highlight of Shivarjuna.

The commercial family entertainer will be the fourth project of Shiva Tejas, who has previously helmed Male, Dhairyam and Loud Speaker.