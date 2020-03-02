Will it be a May 1 release for 'Kotigobba 3'?

Home Entertainment Kannada

A still from Kotigobba 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sudeep’s fans, who are anxiously waiting for an update about the release date of his Kotigobba 3, can finally mark a tentative date on their calendars.

According to the latest buzz that is doing the rounds in Gandhinagar, director Shiva Karthik and producer Surappa Babu are now looking for a release on May 1, which also marks Labour Day.

The previous films of Sandalwood’s Baadshah, such as Maanikya among others, were released on May 1 and did well at the box office.

The makers are apparently looking to repeat the success story with Kotigobba 3. Earlier, there was news of the Kichcha-starrer coming out on April 10. However, no official announcement was made, and the team is yet to confirm the May 1 release date as well. The first look motion poster and the latest teaser were released on Shivatri, further raising expectations about the commercial entertainer, which is a franchise of the Kotigobba series.

It is a revenge drama penned by Sudeep himself. Music has been composed by Arjun Janya, and cinematography is by Shekar Chandra. It features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in the lead roles, with the latter playing the role of an Interpol officer.

Ravi Shankar will be seen in a face-off with Sudeep in the film. Kotigobba 3 also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Aftan Shivadasani in Kannada cinema.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who has completed a photoshoot for Phantom, will commence shooting for the film from Monday. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Jack Manju, and also stars Nirup Bhandari.

Though there have been speculations about Samantha Akkineni being approached to be a part of Phantom, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers in this regard.

