Naveen, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas join Upendra-starrer Kabza 

By Express News Service

Upendra, who just wrapped up the talkie portions for Buddhivanta 2, is resuming shooting for Kabza, which is entering its second shooting schedule. The action period drama is based on the underworld, and is being made with a huge budget.



Director R Chandru plans to shoot this schedule over 35 days in Bengaluru and Sandur. More action block sequences will be shot, for which the makers have come up with 18 sets, which have been created at Minerva Mill and other places.

And joining Upendra in this schedule will be a host of actors from Bollywood and Tollywood. Among them will be producer-actor Naveen, who is also Bhavana Menon’s husband. He will be playing one of the antagonists in the film, and will undergo an image makeover.



Also joining the crew will be Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas Rao, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju and Subbaraju. The film’s first schedule was shot for 40 days, and included Avinash, who played Andrew in KGF and the villain in Vikram’s I, and M Kamaraj. The makers are in the process of finalising the heroine.

Kabza backed by MTB Nagaraju is made under the banner Siddheshwara Enterprises.



The film will mark a pan-India presence in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, and will be dubbed in a few other languages including Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. It will have Ravi Basrur composing the music while cinematography is by Arjun Shetty.