Shraddha Srinath to star in Kichcha Sudeep’s Phantom?

Shraddha, who was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Rustum, has completed the shoot for a couple of projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Shraddha Srinath (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Jack Manju, went on floors on Monday. A day before the D-day, Kichcha mentioned in a tweet,  “It was a fabulous Photo & Promo shoot for #Phantom at kanteerava studio. filming starts tmrw. Team is excited n so am I. Bst wshs to all th actors, tech team n the production house.” (sic).

Shraddha Srinath

The occasion was a special one for the director, who started the shooting on his birthday, which he celebrated on March 2.

"Getting ready for the first shot with @KicchaSudeep Sir. #Phantom is underway P.S: He nailed it," Anup Bhandari posted. 

The film also features Rangitaranga hero Nirup Bhandari, and speculations are rife that Shraddha Srinath will also be coming on board for Phantom.

The actor, who made her debut with U-Turn, has currently placed herself as a South Indian and Bollywood actor.

According to a source, the makers have finalised on the Operation Alamelamma heroine and she will be taking part in the upcoming schedules of the shooting.

However, an official confirmation is yet to made by the makers.

While Samantha Akkineni is also said to be making her Kannada debut in Anup Bhandari’s directorial, the Tollywood actor’s presence is yet to be confirmed, as also what will be Shraddha’s role in Phantom, and whether she will be sharing screen space with Sudeep.

Shraddha, who was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Rustum, has completed the shoot for a couple of projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the Godhra actor will be seen in Rishab Shetty’s upcoming directorial, Rudraprayag -- a film starring Anant Nag and made under the Jayanna Films banner.

