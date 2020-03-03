Home Entertainment Kannada

Sports drama 'Kambala' to go on floors on Ugadi

The production house will be making the film in Kannada and Tulu, and also plans to take it to the Hindi audience.

Tumul Balyan and Lokesh Shetty

By Express News Service

The film features ‘India’s Usain Bolt’, Srinivas Gowda; directed by Nikhil Manju and produced by Lokesh Shetty Muchur Kalkude, it stars Sowmya Mendan in the female lead role along with Bollywood actor Tumul Balyan in a pivotal role

Srinivas Gowda

Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who became an overnight sensation and is now popularly known as India’s Usain Bolt, is all set to make a silver screen debut in producer Lokesh Shetty, Muchur Kalkude’s project directed by Nikhil Manju.

The film made under the banner Lemon Grass Studios is titled Kambala and is based on true events. It is going on floors in March and will highlight the local culture and the traditional sport of Kambala and the festival.

The production house will be making the film in Kannada and Tulu, and also plans to take it to the Hindi audience.

Along with Srinivas Gowda, the makers are also bringing on board the top six jockeys of Kambala race as part of the cast, including Nishanth Shetty, Suresh Shetty Hakkeri, Anand Iravathuoor, Aladangady Ravi Kumar and Praveen Panapil.

Meanwhile, Sowmya R Mendan, who played the second lead in the Tulu film, Pingara, which is currently being screened at Bengaluru International Film Festival, has been signed up to play the female lead.  

While Roshan Shetty of Girgit fame is also a part of the project, Bollywood actor Tumul Balyan, who is also known for his great stunts, will be making his debut in Kannada and Tulu cinema with Kambala.

The actor, who has worked in films like Mi’raj, India’s Daughter, Kamasutra 3D, and 22g Tussi Ghaint Ho will be playing a pivotal role in Nikhil Manju’s directorial. Producer Lokesh is also approaching Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, who hail from coastal Karnataka, to make an appearance in the film.

Kambala will see a huge star cast and will also feature 40 pairs of buffaloes along with their owners. 

The film’s shooting is planned in Mangaluru and Goa. The crew includes AT Ravish as the music director and PVR Swamy as the cinematographer.

